Freebie Friday: Transportation to the COVID vaccine clinic made easier and cost-free

(WTNH) — As we head into the weekend, you may have plans to get vaccinated. We are stretching your dollar with a few freebies that could make it easier.

If you’re in need of a ride to your vaccination appointment, the United Way of Connecticut, Community Health Center and Uber have teamed up to help. Uber is pledging to provide 30,000 free rides. If you need a ride, call 211 and you’ll be connected to the COVID vaccine appointment assist line.

The “Volunteer medical transportation program” is picking people up and taking them to pop-up vaccine clinics. This is for seniors and veterans. It’s run through the Community Renewal Team’s Retired Senior Volunteer Program. The service is free and it’s in eight cities and towns in central Connecticut.

A free COVID vaccination clinic will be held this weekend in New Haven. The Pfizer vaccine will be given out Saturday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Next Haven on Henry Street. The clinic is open to anyone who lives in Connecticut and is age 16 or older. You do not need health insurance.

And here’s a fun add-on to your freebies! There’s a free food drive up-and-go event happening in Hamden next Tuesday. From 4:30-5:30 p.m., while supplies last. Each car will get a bag with baking cake kits and other items.