Freebie Friday: Treat trails, Mall-o-ween, and a treat for a good cause

(WTNH)– It’s the big Halloween weekend and how that you have your costumes, you may be looking for a few places to wear them. We are stretching your dollar this freebie Friday with a weekend of free opportunities.

Get the kids in costume and take them on Grandpa Ben’s Treat Trail at Silverman’s Farm in Easton on Sunday. The event will be from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Shubert Theatre in New Haven is holding a fun family event on Saturday. The kids can get dressed up in costumes and take a trick-or-treat theatre tour. It will be fun to see how the magic comes together. Head over to Shubert Theatre from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Make sure that you follow the theatre’s COVID-19 guidelines.

On Saturday, West Farms Mall in West Hartford is hosting their mall-o-ween. They will be giving out over 30 thousand pieces of candy that will be free to the public. The children are asked to wear their costumes. The mall-o-ween will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. in the parking lot near JC Penny.

Before you head out Trick or Treating on Halloween 🎃evening stop by the West Hartford PD on Raymond Rd. Officers will be outside handing out candy, treats and reflective arms bands to help your Trick or Treaters be a little safer. 👽 pic.twitter.com/D8opA1EHDJ — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) October 26, 2021

Before heading out for trick-or-treating on Sunday, swing by the West Hartford Police Department. They will be handing out free reflective armbands to make your kids more visible to oncoming traffic while they’re out collecting treats.

The $1 Boo Books are back at Wendy’s. This year your purchase benefits the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption. Included in the books are five coupons for a free frosty. You can enjoy yourself or give a gift to someone else!