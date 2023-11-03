(WTNH) – The new month means there are new deals to look forward to. We are Stretching Your Dollar with what you can find.

Money Talked News with these deals. First, if you’re looking for a good ebook or audiobook, Kobo Plus is currently offering a free 30-day trial for new subscribers.

Open enrollment for Medicare is underway. If you’re eligible, you’re also eligible for free counseling to help guide you through the process.

Nov. 4 is try hockey for free day. This is for children ages four to nine and it looks like the Champions Skating Center in Cromwell is participating. If you’re interested, contact them for details.

Remember Mickey D’s is serving up free fries every Friday through the end of the year when you order through the app.

And if you’re a veteran, keep Nov. 11 on your radar. Restaurants are sure to be offering up deals and freebies once again this year for Veterans Day.