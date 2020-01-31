Freebie Friday: Valentine crafts and Super Bowl Sunday!

Today is the last day of January and it’s also Freebie Friday! We got crafty this week with these deals. This freebie comes to us from Freebie Depot.

Saturday — create a loving memory with the kids. The home depot is offering a free hands-on Valentines Day-inspired project. That’s happening from 9 a.m. to noon. Call your location to make sure they are participating.

Sticking with the DIY theme, nothing shows made with love than a homemade card. Especially for your valentine. The Lyman Allyn Art Museum in New London is hosting a family fun event creating cupcake cards! That’s on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Here’s another make and take craft workshop. This is for kids ages six to ten. It’s happening at the New Haven library tomorrow starting at 10 a.m.

We all know what Sunday is! Groundhog day! Connecticut’s official groundhog lives at the Lutz Children Museum in Manchester. Visit him, share your predictions and learn his! Early spring or long winter? Enjoy coffee and breakfast snacks there as well. Their doors open at 6 a.m.

Let’s not forget Sunday also means the big game! So, if San Francisco and Kansas City go into overtime, Buffalo Wild Wings owes you free wings! And DiGiorno will give away free if at any point in the game the score is 3 to 14 or 14 to 3!