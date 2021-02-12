 

Freebie Friday: Valentines’ Day freebies to snag this weekend

(WTNH) — Whether you’ll be with a significant other or not this weekend, everyone can fall in love with saving money!

If you’re a Firehouse Subs reward member, you get a free dessert. To snag the deal, you have to order through the app and use the promo code “love.” If you’re not a member, you’ll need to sign up.

Get the family 50% off flatbread pizzas at Panera Bread. Order online and put in the code “TGIF” – Thank God it’s flatbread.

A fan favorite to get 10 free wings free is back. It’s the “shred your ex” event at Hooters. On Valentine’s Day, you bring a picture of an ex, shred it at the table and get free wings.

If you have a Qdoba near you, the company has traded its annual “Qdoba for a Kiss” event to Qdoba for Kindness. Do something nice at the counter, pay a compliment, donate to charity and you’ll get one of your entrees for free when you buy an entree.

If your pet is your valentine, Petco is offering a get 25% off $50 or more when you order online and pick it up in-store. This runs through the month of February. No code needed.

