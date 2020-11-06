Freebie Friday: Veterans Day deals and freebies

Veterans Day is next week and that means businesses are serving up deals to those who have served our country! This Freebie Friday, we are stretching your dollar with deals for our military and their families.

First, fuel your day with free coffee. With the 7-Eleven app, veterans and their families can get free coffee on Veterans Day, which is Nov. 11.

It’s for a good cause over at Starbucks where veterans get a free tall coffee on the holiday and 25 cents per cup goes to charity to help support the mental health and well-being of military communities.

Or get some free food! Free meals are being offered to veterans at Applebee’s, 99 Restaurants and Chilis among several others.

Save money on the necessities or fun stuff at Walgreens. Get 20% off Nov. 11 – Nov. 15 with your Walgreens card and proof of service.

Veterans can get a free haircut at Great Clips. This is also a great place to go if you want to do something nice for a veteran – you can get a haircut and get a free haircut card to give to a vet.

Remember, the deals are for participating locations and you should keep your military ID with you.

More deals can be seen here: militarybenefits.info/veterans-day-discounts-sales-deals-free-meals/