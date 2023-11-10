(WTNH) – Serving up deals for those who served our country. We are Stretching Your Dollar with where you can find money savers this Veterans Day weekend.

We’ll start with one that’s for today. Cake Gyspy in Avon and Canton are offering veterans a free cupcake and coffee to show their gratitude. No purchase is necessary.

And this is just a sampling, veterans and active duty can stop into a Dunkin on Saturday for a free donut.

At Starbucks, it’s a free tall coffee, hot or iced, all day Saturday. This is also good for military spouses.

Veterans and active military service members can get a free haircut on Saturday at participating Great Clips salons. You can get a free cut or a card for a free haircut that can be redeemed during a future visit.

Veterans can head to participating Chili’s locations for a free meal. They have a select menu to choose from. This is on Saturday only.

If sports bars are more your thing, Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing back its “Wings for Heroes” promotion that gives veterans and active duty military members a free dine-in order of 10 boneless wings and fries.

And how about your vehicle? Now through Nov. 14, military members, veterans and first responders can get 10% off tires and services, along with other special deals offered. Check your locations for details.

And with all these, remember to bring a valid ID. This is just an idea of who’s serving up specials this weekend. It’s a good idea to have a handy ID wherever you go as the list is very long of retailers and establishments offering up deals.