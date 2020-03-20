Freebie Friday: Virtual tours, free streaming deals to enjoy while you practice social distancing

These deals are meant to lift your spirits during this difficult time as we all self distance ourselves and spend more time at home these days.

Check your gym’s Facebook and Instagram pages since there are a lot of gyms are offering free streamed workout classes and nutrition advice.

Planet Fitness and the Edge Fitness clubs are just some of the fitness centers looking to motivate you during this difficult time.

The lights may be temporarily down on broadway, but you can still stream your favorite musicals online for free for seven days. Broadway HD is offering a free trial.

Plays not your thing? With sports put on hold during the coronavirus crisis, the NFL and NBA are offering free access to their online streaming platforms. There you can watch some of the best of best games from years past from the comfort of your home.

Also don’t forget, if you’re a Verizon wireless customer, you can download Disney+ for free for a year! They’re even releasing movies early to help lift the spirits of families as we practice social distancing.

If you’re looking to order out, don’t forget Uber Eats is offering free delivery for thousands of restaurants.

Lastly, if you’re looking for something more educational for the kids. National museums are giving you virtual tours for free. Learn history and the beauty of it from the comfort of your home.