Freebie Friday: Visit with Santa online

(WTNH) — You likely have plans to be with your family at home this weekend and might be looking for some free entertainment.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with a few fun events you can get in on virtually!

Who says you can’t visit with Santa this year? The American Heart Association set up Asksanta.com, which offers a variety of options to have a personal experience with Santa and his reindeer! It’s free but donations are always encouraged.

Check out a free, local and virtual concert. The Castle Craig Players Christmas special can be streamed on YouTube this Saturday night at 8 p.m. While the concert is free, donations are welcome.

You can get crafty at home along with an expert at Michael’s craft stores. Its virtual 12 days of card making is ongoing. Check online for the schedule.

Mark Monday on the calendar! It’s free shipping day, so you’ll notice you can get a break at a number of online retailers and still get your packages on time.

It’s also green Monday, which means you may find new savings.