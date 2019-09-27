Freebie Friday: Where to grab a free cup of coffee for National Coffee Day

For coffee-drinkers, there is nothing like that relaxing cup of Joe for the weekend. Turns out, this weekend you can get it for free. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with where to find deals on National Coffee Day on Sunday.

A BOGO deal to look out for- get a free hot coffee at Dunkin’ when you buy one Sunday.

You can also get a free coffee at Cumberland Farms, hot or iced, when you text “Freecoffee” to 64927.

Brueggers Bagels is another option! If you’re a loyalty member, get a free coffee with purchase. That’s for Friday through Sunday.

According to USA Today, you can get a free coffee at Barnes & Noble with the purchase of a bakery item.

For a limited time, coffee is just $1 at 7-Eleven with the 7rewards app.