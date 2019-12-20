Freebie Friday: Where you’ll get more for your money on last-minute gift cards

Tis better to give than to receive. But this time of year, you may be able to do both. We are stretching your dollar this Freebie Friday with where you’ll get more for your money as you buy those last-minute gift cards!

These come to us from dealnews.com. Restaurants like Applebees, Ruth’s Chris, Boston Market and Olive Garden are offering money back in the form of a bonus card when you buy a gift card.

Entertainment is another good idea to think about. Movie theaters – Regal Cinemas, Cinemark and even Sky Zone are family fun activities that’ll get you concession money or a bonus back in some way when you buy a gift card.

Think about those places you often shop. DSW, The Children’s Place, Famous Footwear and Abercrombie & Fitch — just a handful of places with deals.

Don’t forget about your daily cup of joe! Dunkin’ Donuts, Panera, iHop and Bruegger’s Bagels might not be a bad idea to gift yourself something that will save you money down the road.