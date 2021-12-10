Freebie Friday: Winter parades, concerts, and Storytelling with Santa

(WTNH) — It’s a big weekend for holiday celebrations. If you’re looking for something that won’t cost the family anything, here are some free events happening this weekend.

Saturday is the Torchlight Parade in Old Saybrook at 6 p.m. Take the family along Main Street to the Green for musical groups, marching units, and a bunch of floats. And of course with the big torches.

Check out a free concert at Bristol Central High School on Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s an annual winter concert featuring the Bristol chorale, Bristol brass, and wind ensemble. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Enjoy second Saturday events at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum in Hartford. From 12-2 p.m. you can enjoy a performance by the New England Ballet Theatre of Connecticut and then create your own wintery artworks to take home or give as a gift to a friend. Museum admission is free on second Saturdays.

There is another opportunity for storytelling and selfies with Santa and Mrs. Clause at Claire’s Corner Copia in New Haven this Saturday and on Dec. 18. Make sure to be there from 1-2 p.m. to read books to kids and take pictures from 2-3 p.m.

Thinking about next weekend? Take the kids to the Webb Deane Stevens Museum in Wethersfield on Wednesdays this month from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for holiday stories and crafts. Next week will be Kwanzaa-themed. Dec. 22 is be Christmas-themed and the 29 will be winter-themed.