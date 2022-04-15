Conn. (WTNH) — With school vacation and Easter Sunday, you may have a busy weekend, but there are some great free events you and the family can enjoy.

Women’s self defense classes

Want to learn how to defend yourself? Every third Saturday of every month, Club Kung Fu brings free women’s self-defense classes to empower women to fight back when given the circumstances. No previous experience is needed! It’s happening at 10:30 a.m. on April 15 at 106 Hope St. in Stamford.

Easter Bunny & Egg Hunts

Meet the Easter Bunny! The Easter Bunny will be visiting IKEA in New Haven on Saturday April 16 from 1 to 3 p.m. in the drive-through. Meet and greet and get an Easter treat!

Hop over to the Hop Culture Farms and Brew Company in Colchester for an Easter egg hunt with family and friends on Sunday April 17 from 12 to 6 p.m. for an annual Easter egg hunt. Every Easter egg hunt will include 100 Easter eggs filled with candy, and for the adults, there will be one special “golden egg” that can only be redeemed by an adult over the age of 21. There will be dogs and music. Leashed dogs are also welcome.

Sales tax-free week

Not a freebie, but a good deal here. Sales tax-free week ends April 16 for clothing and shoes under $100.

National Park Week

Celebrate National Park Week 2022 from April 16 to 24. Entrance fees are waived on April 16 to kick-off National Park Week to encourage everyone to get out and enjoy their national parks.