(WTNH) — It’s the first full weekend of spring and there are some free events to keep your kids busy if you’re looking for something fun to do!

The first is for Friday, March 25. The CT Historical Society invites you to a “movie under the stars” event for the family at 6 p.m., although the fun begins at 5 p.m. They’ll be showing Frozen for the kids and serving up free popcorn.

The Yard Goats season starts back up again soon and kids have the chance to earn free tickets. All they have to do is read five books, fill out a form, and get free tickets. It’s for students kindergarten to eighth grade.

Kids under 12 are free to attend the Chief’s Cup on Saturday at 12 p.m. That’s the police vs. fire hockey game to benefit those injured on the job. Everyone else pays $20. There will be fire engines and police motorcycles for kids to see, plus live music, food, and beverages. Admission includes free open skate after the game.

This weekend is the free “Young Peoples” concert by the New Haven Symphony Orchestra. They’re designed for students grades eight through 11, but all are welcome Saturdays in Shelton from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday is the Lyman Center at SCSU from 1 to 3 p.m.

Rogers Orchards in Southington also has a deal: spend $5 this weekend through March 27 and you can cash in for free hot apple sundaes on Sunday. The event will run from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.