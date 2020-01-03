Freebie Friday: Year-round crafts and activities for kids

(WTNH) — It’s the first Friday of 2020 and after an expensive couple of months, you’re likely looking to stop the spending. We are Stretching your Dollar with what you can do with the kids throughout the year that doesn’t cost anything.

The first Saturday of every month, Home Depot host a free family craft for kids. It’s usually from 9 a.m. to noon. This week they will be making a mini hockey game for the kids to take home.

Michael’s craft store is another that has regular crafts for kids on certain weekends. It’s called their Make Break crafts. Many stores this weekend will be making snowmen. Call you location to find out when they have events.

Lakeshore Learning is another stop that can entertain the kids for free. Their website says every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they have crafts for the little ones. This week, it’s a dancing robot.

Barnes and Noble is always a nice errant to run with the kids to encourage and promote reading at a young age. They have special designated storytimes scheduled on some weekends you can take your kids to. They will get to hear a story with other kids.

And as you’re getting those resolutions underway, don’t forget gyms will offer you free trials so you can test out their facilities before committing financially. Take advantage at a few locations so you can know you;re making a good decision. Some of them even offer childcare while you exercise.