Freebie Fridays: Free museum visit and bringing the spring!

Let’s wrap up the week with some freebies!

First, a free museum visit for veterans and military service members. That’s happening now through the rest of the year at the New England Air Museum. The museum says the goal is to share their aircraft collection and exhibits with the people who often have firsthand experience flying or working on them!

Another option on Saturday for the family. Spring Maker Fest at Michaels. Make an array of crafts from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. You just have to buy a wooden frame, the rest of the supplies are provided!

Celebrate spring with free ice cream and Italian ice on Thursday. That’s the start of spring! Participating Dairy Queens and Ritas are celebrating all day on March 19.