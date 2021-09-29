It’s National Coffee Day! Get free coffee at these Connecticut locations

(WTNH) — There’s no better way to brighten a Wednesday than with a free cup o’ joe! Sept. 29 is National Coffee Day, and we are stretching your dollar with deals you can find across Connecticut.

Starbucks is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a rare freebie this year! Bring in a clean, reusable cup, and get a free cup of their Pike Place brewed coffee at participating locations.

The deal at Dunkin‘ is for loyalty members. Get a free medium hot or iced with a purchase.

It’s the same deal at 7-Eleven; loyalty members can get a free coffee with the purchase of a baked good.

Yahoo reported that Panera Bread’s coffee deal is for parents and caregivers. When you make a purchase and tell them you’re a parent or caregiver, the chain will give you a free cup of coffee for the added boost you likely need to perk up your day!

Barnes and Noble is also giving away a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of anything from the bake case.

Au Bon Pain is kicking off a three-day pay it forward celebration. Hot and iced coffees are $1, and you’re encouraged to get two to treat someone else as well.

