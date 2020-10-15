Stretch Your Dollar: Medicare open enrollment starts Thursday

(WTNH) — Medicare enrollment begins Thursday, Oct. 15. That means it’s an opportunity for you to find quality healthcare options for yourself or a loved one over the age of 65.

Experts say for many, signing up this year will be a little trickier than normal for people who are already enrolled.

Due to the pandemic, many changes have been made to Medicare rules, and there are new types of coverage being offered by private Medicare advantage plans.

Open enrollment ends on Dec. 7, but experts say you shouldn’t wait that long.

“Many people approach enrolling in Medicare like their taxes and they wait until the last moment,” said Kyal Moody, President of Medicare Benefits Solution. “The problem with that is if you wait until December 7 you might find yourself waiting in very long phone cues and going to websites that are slow because everyone else waited.”

There may be more benefits that a person may be interested in now that they hadn’t before like telemedicine and getting care remotely.

“Plans change. Maybe something changed on the formulary and you have a prescription drug that’s no longer on that formulary, or maybe your healthcare needs changed and you have a new disease classification that you’re going to need to see a new specialist and you want to make sure that that specialist is in the network.”

For more information on how to enroll, go to Medicare’s website.