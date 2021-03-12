Pi Day deals to snag this Sunday

(WTNH) — Here are some deals to snag this week.

Sunday is March 14 or 3/14 which is also the long mathematical number known as Pi, which starts with 3.14. It’s a day you can also find some deals on pizza, like:

A large pizza at 7-Eleven for $3.14. The company will also be donating one meal to Feeding America for every pizza sold on National Pi Day.

Get a second large pie for $3.14 at Papa Johns

Snag a $3.4 frozen pizza from Save A Lot

Get a free pot pie from Boston Market when you buy one on Sunday; deal available through the app.

