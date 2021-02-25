Stretch Your Dollar: 3 free tools to help you save

(WTNH) — It’s tax season; as you square up with Uncle Sam, it’s also a good week to square up with yourself.

It’s America saves week! A national opportunity to bring organizations together to help you reach your goals.

To get started, here are three free tools to help you refocus your savings goals:

Direct deposit: Ask yourself, do you have your accounts set up to automatically feed your savings accounts? If you get used to not seeing it in your checking account, the easier it is to budget your life without it.

Don’t know how much to put aside? Use websites like Bank of America’s “Better Money Habits” to set your goals if it’s a house you’re saving for or retirement.

Use that mobile device. Download your bank’s app to track your spending. You can also use other money savings, investment apps like “acorns” that can round up each purchase you make and puts the change in an account for you.

Check out AmericaSavesWeek.org for more money saving ideas and strategies.