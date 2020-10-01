Stretch Your Dollar: 3 important financial dates to put on your calendar

We are welcoming October today and the new month comes with some important financial dates you may want to put on your calendar. We are stretching your dollar with three dates to keep in mind.

These come to us from Microsoft News.

Today is the first one – October. 1. The financial aid form becomes available for college students, also known as FAFSA is not just for free money, like grants, it’s also for federal work-study funds.

So if you have a child or grandchild planning to attend college next year tell them not to wait – if you don’t complete the FAFSA form, you could lose out on thousands of dollars to help you pay for college.

Next, write down Oct. 15. It’s the start of the open enrollment period for medicare. The federal health insurance program primarily for people ages 65 and older — it runs until Dec. 7.

Oct. 15 is also the tax return deadline for extension filers. If you requested an extension from the IRS earlier this year, instead of filing your 2019 tax return by July 15, Oct. 15 is tax day for you.

You have health insurance through your employer, the chances are good that open enrollment starts in October or later this fall. If you’re unsure of exactly when it starts, check with your employer so you aren’t caught off guard by it.