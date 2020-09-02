Stretch Your Dollar: 3 smart financial moves to make in September

September is here and now that back to school shopping is complete. We are stretching your dollar with three smart financial moves to make this month.

These are from financialhighway.com.

First – think about your holiday travel. If you plan to travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas or New Years, booking early is better.

Even better this year because so many travel agencies are so flexible with cancellation policies amid the pandemic. Better to secure your plans now and change them later if you have to.

Next think about what your home will need when the cold weather comes. September is the best time to have someone service your heating system, install insulation or whatever else needs to be done.

It’s because this time in between extreme seasons is slow season for many contractors. The work will likely get done quickly and with demand low. You may not pay as much money for it.

And update your resume. The job market still needs time to recover which is why you should be using this time to better yourself and your chances of landing a great opportunity when it comes around. You want to be ready rather than frantically trying to pull it all together when an opportunity comes around.