Stretch Your Dollar: 3 things to buy, 2 to avoid in June

(WTNH) - It's the first week of June and with the changing seasons, there are some great money-saving opportunities for some every day items.

We're stretching your dollar with three things you should buy this month and two things you should definitely avoid.

The weather is warming up and that means people are taking their exercising out doors in the park or at local road races.

That's why the first big money saver is fitness equipment. It's the best time to buy treadmills or sign on for gym memberships. Many of them are offering deals to sign on.

The next is Spring clothing, which you can of course wear throughout the summer, so that's a good buy.

Lastly, with Father's Day coming up, this is one of those months restaurants are offering bonus cards when you buy gift cards.

Think outside the box- if there's a place you like to go a lot, think about buying gift cards so you can get some free money.

One thing not to buy this month is electronics and TVs.

Don't forget Black Friday in July is happening next month!

It's Amazon Prime Day and everybody else ends up offering deals to compete. You'll find a steal on electronics next month.

Finally, summer clothing goes on sale for the 4th of July.