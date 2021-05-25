Stretch your Dollar: 3 tips for college graduates to negotiate higher wage during job hunt

(WTNH) — College students are finishing up for the summer and businesses are looking to hire. The opportunity is there to land a job, and it’s important you’re ready to negotiate to make it work for you.

Experts with Shapiro Negotiations Institute say even low-paying positions are negotiable when you remember these three tips:

Stay Strong. Don’t be afraid to cut the small talk and be direct. The more you do it, the more empowered you may feel. There are areas outside of compensation that can be negotiated once you’ve started. Think health insurance, 401K contributions, expensing commuting costs and increasing your paid time off.

2. Communicate Your Value. Point out how your goals can benefit the company. If you’ve interned at multiple companies in the industry, communicate what you can bring to the table. Hiring managers appreciate a candidate who knows what they want and how they plan to achieve their goals.

3. Know Your Facts. Before you start negotiating, find out the median salary for the position you’re going for. Numbers don’t lie, and the more information you have, the more legitimate your end goal will seem to others.

These are tips to not only get you into the workforce but get you started on the right path for your financial future from the start.

Remember: self-worth is huge when you’re going for a job. Shapiro says self-confidence provides the foundation for a successful negotiation.