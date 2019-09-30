Stretch Your Dollar: 3 ways to save money on grocery shopping

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — For many families, groceries take the biggest bite out of the budget. We are stretching your dollar with three things you may not be doing yet that can save you money.

These come to us from the Penny Hoarder.

First, give out your e-mail address. Giving Betty Crocker and Pillsbury your e-mail address will get you coupons! Both send roughly $250 worth a year.

Next, check out the Nielson National Consumer Panel. You can get paid for what’s in your fridge, and it helps them with consumer research. You join and then scan your item’s barcodes after your next grocery run. You earn points that can be redeemed for electronics and household items.

Lastly, check your credit cards often! Most offer rotating rewards now which is cash back on your everyday purchases. Gas stations, Amazon and groceries are almost always on the rotating list.

They usually change it up every three months or so though so it’s important you stay on it. Activate them and spend on a particular card accordingly to cash in.