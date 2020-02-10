Stretch Your Dollar: 4 places where you shouldn’t use your debit card

The risk of fraud is everywhere but being careful about where you use your debit card can help you avoid trouble.

We’re stretching your dollar with a look at four places experts say you should be on high alert.

Here are four risky places to avoid:

Number one is outdoor ATMs. “Bankrate” says thieves can easily capture your bank card information by running it through a skimming machine installed over the real card reader.

Instead, experts recommend using an ATM inside a retail outlet where that’s less likely to happen.

Number two is gas stations.

Bankrate experts say they’re a danger zone because they’re less secure and transactions require very little supervision.

Cash or credit cards are the best ways to pay at the pump.

Number three is online purchases. Bankrate experts say this may be the most dangerous place to make purchases, saying there’s potential for hacking at many points during a transaction.

And number four is bars and restaurants. So just think about it, you give your card to the server, the card leaves your hands for a while and you have no way of knowing whether your card’s information was copied while it was gone.

Safeguarding your payment information means staying alert at all times.