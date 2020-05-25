Stretch Your Dollar: 4 ways to save some cash on Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend is typically one where you can find savings on a number of items, but the coronavirus pandemic is changing up who’s offering deals this year. We are stretching your dollar with four ways to save today.

If you’re in the market for a new ride, expect to see deals on car lots this week. It’s the first big sales push for them since the coronavirus crisis began and some car manufacturers even had to halt production. So after a dismal couple of months, they need to make up ground so car buyers will not only find deals but also creativity when it comes to maintaining social distancing and test driving vehicles.

Clothing and shoes another big one with retailers closed for the last couple of months. Now spring and summer items need to move off shelves to make way for fall. Expect a wide selection of clearance items up to 75% off.

It’s a big year to shop household items and that includes appliances. Retailers know you are spending more time home this year. As you’re doing more laundry and cleaning look for discounts on appliances, vaccums and other household items. And patio overstock – Wayfair, Macys and Target are all rolling out their deals early and are expected to last the week.

Finally, savings on mattresses and bedding is typically a Memorial Day staple and that’ll ring true again this year. Amazon marking down its Leesa & Casper Mattresses, JCPenney has 60% off with an extra 10% off coupon, and Sam’s Club has $75 to a few hundred dollars off in some cases.

Also, look for deals on exercise equipment with the home gym being the only option right now.

Memorial Day sales last beyond the day itself, so expect to find savings this entire week. Just expect the selection to be limited.