Stretch Your Dollar: 4 ways you can slim your waist and fill your wallet at the same time

(WTNH) — It’s the first full week of the new year, so how are you doing on those resolutions?
If saving money and getting healthy is in your plans, News 8 has a way for you to stretch your dollar with why experts say you should combine the two efforts.
According to Living Well, Spend Less, you should take these four tips with you into 2021:
- Try to “half” your portions, or at least eat less. Turning one big meal into two smaller meals is good for your metabolism, and it stretches your food and food budget further.
- Cook with dried beans. They’re inexpensive at the store and going meatless, or using beans as the primary protein for a meal or two, can be a huge boost to your health and add padding to your wallet if done correctly.
- Seek out free apps that track your meals or exercise. Even better if you do it with a friend so you know someone is watching your progress. MyFitnessPal is one option for you. Or, try Dietbet to make money off your weight loss.
- Go to a farmer’s market! It’s a great way to find healthy produce and support local businesses. Plus, you’re not paying the shipping costs, and hey, when you know them you’re more likely to land a deal when they have the resources to offer a break.