Stretch Your Dollar: 4th of July weekend deals

by: Laura Hutchinson

(WTNH) — As you get ready to fire up the grills this weekend, take a moment to think about what you may need the rest of the summer because 4th of July weekend may offer you great savings.

We are stretching your dollar with a look at where some of the money-savers are today.

If there is anything you’ve had your eye on for the summer, or your house, you may want to take a couple minutes to check out prices this weekend. Retailers are rolling out sales across the board.

Here are a few from Yahoo Finance

If you’re looking for a new book to take to the beach, use the code “Take10” to get 10% off your purchase at Barnes & Noble.

If you need last-minute camping or outdoor gear for the summer, Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s have 60% off sales.

Or if you’re in the market for a swimsuit or other clothing, you may want to check out PacSun… they’re having a buy one get one free sitewide sale.

Get 20% off at L.L. Bean using the promo code “JULY4”

It’s a good time to look for appliances – Home Depot and Lowes have 40% off certain items.

Lastly, bedding. Check, Mattress Firm, Raymour & Flanigan, Ashleys and other furniture stores.

It may be a good day to save money on whatever it is you’ve been looking for.

