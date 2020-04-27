Stretch Your Dollar: 5 things that are cheaper to buy during the pandemic

Many people are home right now and struggling to make ends meet. However, some people are finding now is a good time to check a few items off the wish list. We are stretching your dollar with five things that are cheaper to buy during the pandemic.

First – clothing! I saw the Wall Street Journal call this “Black Friday in April” as retailers offer deep discounts to unload spring clothing that’s not selling. Check online for savings just expect delivery to be a bit slower than usual.

Next – cars. Dealerships are getting creative to help maintain social distancing because sales are so low they have no choice but to adapt and drop prices. If you’ve been needing a new ride, and have the money, you may never find deals like this again.

That takes us to number three – gas! Many of you are keeping the car in park but for anyone needing a fill-up, oil prices hit historic lows.

The same goes for mortgage rates. It’s not easy to shop and social distance, but if you’ve had your eye on a property, rates are lower than we may ever see again. Experts are predicting this could last into 2021, so if refinancing is an option for you, you could see significant savings each month.

And number five – if you have good credit, many credit card lenders are offering great introductory rates and promotions. As always, be careful how you spend on credit especially if you’ve been temporarily laid off in these trying times.

That’s five – but here’s a final thought – travel. Not recommended by the CDC right now. However, if you must travel or know of a trip you’d like to take that’s several months away or next year, it might not be a bad idea to secure the low airfare, hotel and rental car now while the rates are low. Just be sure to ask about the refund policy if we find social distance travel restrictions extend much longer than we’re expecting.