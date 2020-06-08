Stretch Your Dollar: 5 ways to avoid a coronavirus scam

Scammers continue to capitalize on fears and concerns over COVID-19. There are five things you can do to avoid a coronavirus scam. We are stretching your dollar with a look.

As the nation struggles to bounce back amid a pandemic, experts say scammers are seizing a vulnerable opportunity. Scams are on the rise and the federal trade commission out with a list of do’s and don’ts to protect you and your family.

First – don’t respond to texts, emails or calls about checks from the government. Ignore online offers for vaccinations and home test kits. They say there are no products proven to treat or prevent coronavirus.

Most test kits being advertised have not been approved by the FDA, therefore they aren’t necessarily accurate.

Hang up on robocalls, scammers are using them to pitch everything from low-priced health insurance to work at home schemes.

Watch for emails claiming to be from the CDC or World Health Organization (WHO). Also, go only to sites run by the governmental agencies to get the latest coronavirus information and don’t click on links from sources you don’t know.

Finally, when it comes to donating money, do your homework. Never donate in cash or by gift card or by wiring money. If you see a scam, you can report it to the Federal Trade Commission, the agency posts information and sends out alerts on the latest scams.