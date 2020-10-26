Stretch Your Dollar: 5 ways to increase the value of your home when selling

This has been a busy year for buying and selling property with low interest rates. It also means the season is continuing later this year.

For those in the market, News 8 is stretching your dollar with five surprising features that can actually add value to your home.

According to Money Talks News, the color of your door matters!

Real estate website Zillow states a black door can boost a home’s sale price by more than $6,000. The next most impactful color? Light taupe.

Experts said living near a Starbucks can help too. Believe it or not, researchers found the coffee chain has been associated with a 0.5% increase in neighborhood home prices.

New ceiling light fixtures, light switches, outlet covers and new bathroom caulk can all go a long way in the home’s value.

Experts also said your neighbor’s lawn care plays a part as well. They said a poorly maintained lawn next to or across the street can make your home less desirable.