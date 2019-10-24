Stretch Your Dollar: 5 ways to make money at home from your computer

(WTNH) — A lot of people will soon be looking for those temporary holiday jobs to bring in a little extra money. But, not everyone has the flexibility to leave home and take a new position. We’re stretching your dollar with five ideas to make money from your computer at home.

One way is to join an answering service. Many medical offices hire from outside to answer their phone. Just search for “Remote answering service positions.”

If you have typing skills, you can transcribe for money. A good place to start is on dailytranscription.com.

If you’re a former teacher or have a specialty, there’s a huge need as online education becomes more popular and convenient for students.

You can watch TV, play video games, read e-mails or take surveys for money as well. InboxDollars is a site some people use to get started doing that, and so is Swagbucks.

If you like true crime, you may like being on a jury if it’s from the comfort of your own home. E-jury is a site you can get started on. You’ll be called on to listen to cases, answer questions.