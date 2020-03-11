Stretch Your Dollar: 5 ways to save on car costs year-round

This is the time of year, you want to start thinking about preparing your car for the warmer months. While you do that,- there are five simple things you can do right now to save on car costs year-round.

Insurance, gas, oil changes and repairs– some of the many car costs that can drain your wallet. There are ways to keep your car’s demands at a minimum.

One tip: take a defensive driving course. Safe and careful drivers are cheaper to insure.

According to AARP, taking a driver’s education class could save you up to $200 annually with your insurance company.

Another idea from AARP is to use cruise control. It can reduce highway fuel usage by seven percent. Depending on how you drive and how far, you could save as much as $70 per year.

The next tip: Be smart about gas. Gasing up likely eats up much of your car budget. So, find the cheapest prices in your area by downloading apps like GasBuddy or Waze. Several grocery stores or credit cards offer loyalty points that can be used at gas stations.

Tip number four: Keep your tires properly inflated. The EPA says driving with properly inflated tires can improve your gas mileage up to three percent.

The final tip: Take good care of your car. That means keeping up with regular oil changes, air-filter replacements and even something as simple as new wiper blades can keep those engines revving longer.