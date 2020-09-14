Stretch Your Dollar: 6 random job skills employers are looking for

Whether you are looking for a new job or to pick up a side hustle, the pandemic created some opportunities you may not have considered. We are stretching your dollar with six random job skills employers are looking for.

These come to us from money.com.

First – communication for the digital age. With the shift to remote work, people who excel in communicating over Zoom and other platforms are needed across the board.

Social media management – there’s been a 199% increase in demand in the social media job market. No surprise employers want to make sure their social media brands are on point as in-person interaction with customers isn’t possible anymore in many cases.

And the third – IT support has seen a 102% increase in demand.

And the other three you may not have considered – delivery driving. furniture sales and healthcare.

Goes without saying there’s been a huge uptick in need for people with ventilator and home health experience as well as online orders and people at home more.