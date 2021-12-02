Stretch Your Dollar: A list of where your everyday costs are creeping up

(WTNH) — There are the gifts, the wrapping paper, the holiday celebrations! All guilty of gobbling up a little extra money this time of year.

But thanks to the pandemic and inflation, you’ll find there are other money-suckers lurking. Money.com has a list of the top six places where prices have increased.

Grocery prices have risen 5.9% over the last year and meat has had the biggest gains.

Those holiday dinners out will likely cost you more. Prices at restaurants and fast food locations have gone up between 5-7%.

And you’ve probably noticed the pain at the pump. Money.com says fuel prices rose nearly 50% on a yearly basis in October. That means the cost of travel will cost more whether driving or taking to the skies.

Flight prices are up 55% over the last year according to the report.

Rental cars are harder to come by and more expensive when you do. Money.com says it costs 39.1% more to rent a car or truck last month than it did in October of 2020.

Lastly, the heating cost as household energy costs is up 12.7%.

It’s good to keep this list in mind. There’s still time to tweak your budget this holiday to accommodate for these added costs.