(WTNH) — Tuesday is National Dollar Day, and while a buck may not seem like a lot, saving here and there can really improve your budget. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with a look at how it adds up.

Bringing your own lunch

MSN and Flowing Cents said bringing your own lunch instead of buying food out can save $10 to $15 a day.

Coffee at home

Brewing coffee at home saves roughly $3 to $5 per day.

Subscription services

Cancelling an subscription services you’re not using can save another $10 to $15 per month.

Coupons

Using coupons and sales on a grocery trip can save $5 to $10 per shopping trip.

Renegotiating bills

Attempting to renegotiate bills and expenses such as cable and internet can often save another $5 to $10 per month.

Just these five tips alone can save you about $50 a month — give or take a few bucks.