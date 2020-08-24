Stretch Your Dollar: A look at what’s to come in the auto industry during the pandemic

The auto industry hasn’t been immune to the struggles of this pandemic, but companies are continuing to roll out new models with hopes consumers will continue to come around. We are stretching your dollar with a look at what’s coming.

After an awful March and April in the auto industry, when the pandemic forced a sharp decline in new car sales, a joint retail sales forecast developed by J.D. Power and LMC Automotive shows last month new car sales were still down. Only off about 4-percent compared to pre-virus predictions but down nearly 10-percent from July 2019.

“I’m wondering myself why the car sales have actually rebounded as strongly as they have. This happened all over the world, by the way. It’s happening in Europe and China as well. And I think there was pent-up demand,” Jim Hackett, CEO, Ford.

Ford CEO Jim Hackett is hoping the momentum keeps climbing, unveiling a new line of Broncos for the first time in 25 years.

WhileJ.D. Power says trucks and SUVs are on pace to account for nearly 76-percent of new vehicle retail sales, other cars are being rolled out as well including two new electric ones. Lucid Air is expected to get an EPA-rated range of at least 517 miles.

And GM unveiled the Cadillac Lyriq the first all- electric vehicle for the Cadillac brand.

Consumers were expected to spend $39.8 billion on new vehicles in July, down $139 million from July 2019.