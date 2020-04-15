Stretch Your Dollar: A reminder for Tax Day’s new filing date

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted all aspects of our lives, including our taxes. We’re stretching your dollar with a reminder that fillings are not due on the original date of April 15, 2020.

Happy April 15th, also known as Tax Day… well not this year. COVID-19 has majorly impacted our filings both federal and state. As a reminder, the new date to file by for both is July 15.

Taxpayers do not need to file any additional forms. Just call the IRS or the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services to qualify. If you need more time past July 15, then that’s when you must request a filing extension form.

If you’re expecting a refund and want that money ASAP, the IRS urges taxpayers to file as soon as possible. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.