(WTNH) — We’re all seeing life get more expensive, whether at the grocery store, at the pump, or the bills we’re paying each month. It’s enough to have everyone looking for ways to save, but especially older Americans who may find themselves wrapped-up in a troubling trend.

News 8 talked to Mary Liz Burns, the communications and strategy director for savings and planning at AARP. Burns said that many older people are “taking on more debt just to be able to pay off these increased, everyday expenses,” and there are signs you may be falling into a bad habit financially.

“You’re really starting to tap some of those emergency savings,” Burns said. “Some even tap their retirement accounts to pay off this debt.”

However, there are free resources to help. An AARP money map tool, for example, can help you track your expenses and build a budget that works for you.

Burns said that this tool will help people assess where they are financially, and allow opportunities to reduce their debt, save for unplanned expenses, and overall “have a better future with your money.”

It’s important we’re all spending our money wisely, especially with the current times. As they’re likely temporary, the debt we incur can take much longer to get out of.