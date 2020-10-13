Stretch Your Dollar: Amazon Prime Day deals

This is a big week when it comes to saving money.

Amazon Prime Day kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 13 and there are deals to be had.

News 8 is stretching your dollar with the money-savers to be looking out for.

The shopping has begun. The last big shopping holiday before Black Friday is now underway.

RELATED: Dollar: BBB, Amazon issue warning about scammers ahead of Prime Day

Prime Day kicked off at midnight and it promises to offer big deals on everything from TVs to daily necessities.

“You definitely want to be shopping kitchen appliances and kitchen wares,” said DealNews’ Michael Bonebright. “Last year, we saw all kinds of appliances for really really cheap. Things like lightbulbs, batteries, comforters even. They all come under an Amazon Basics label, and will all be really discounted for Prime Day.”

Bonebright also said we should be looking out for lightening deals.

“Lightning deals start about every five minutes, so they come at you really quickly and last for a maximum of about five hours, but they can sell out in less than a second.”

You should go through and put Prime Day Deal alerts on any items you really want to score a deal on so you know as soon as it’s marked down.

Amazon Alexa devices and Fire tablets are sure to be a deal this week –likely 30-50% off.

Another easy money-saver?

“As long as you spend that 10 bucks at whole foods before October 14, you’ll get $10 to spend on Prime Day,” Bonebright said.

Remember, deals are exclusive for Prime members.

If you’re not a member, you can start a free trial and cancel it when the trial is over if you don’t want to continue.

Many other retailers are offering deals to compete, so look around and price match whatever it is you’re hoping for.

ABC News contributed to this report.