Stretch Your Dollar: An app that can help you make some extra money amid the pandemic

Many of you may be either looking for work or some extra income amid the pandemic. We are stretching your dollar with an app that may be able to help bring in some extra cash.

All you need is the app and a way to connect with friends and family – it’s the Drum.Io app.

Here’s how it works. You post a business product or deal on your social media account with your network of friends. And if anyone clicks on it and makes a purchase, you get a percentage of the deal back in your pocket.

“It’s basically a more personal way to drive business to retailers of all kinds instead of relying on traditional, digital advertising where you’re spending money on BlackBox advertising – and you don’t necessarily know what will come out in the end when you put your money in,” Eric Nalbone, VP of Marketing at Drum Technologies.

You can log onto the app to explore what offers are out there that you want to share.

And if you’re a business, you can go on there and register a deal that you are offering! Someone may help promote you.

They’re hoping this not only a win for the consumer but also a way to support businesses in this tough economic climate.

Right now the app isn’t collecting any platform fees, but they may change that down the road. They’re waiving fees associated with transactions for now as they just wanted to get up and running during the pandemic.