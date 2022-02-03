Stretch Your Dollar: Another year of the pandemic means another year of tax changes that could impact your family

(WTNH) – Another year of the pandemic means another year of tax changes. We are stretching your dollar with what could impact your family.

Tax season is rarely easy. Throw in another year of the pandemic and you can bet there are more changes to tax laws you’ll have to consider.

“There were changes to earned income cred, dependent care credit, donation, state changes, and a whole lot more, but the biggest, child tax care credit. It will be complicated, but beneficial,” said Mark Steber.

Jackson Hewitt’s Mark Steber talks about why it’s more important than ever to get an early start. Remember 2021 was the year millions received a stimulus check. Look for a statement, which will also indicate if you’re still owed money.

If you are charitable in your community, don’t miss out on a tax credit for your generous donations.

“Taxpayers who are single who gave to a qualified church, synagogue, or mosque can get up to $300 in tax-deductible donations, $600 if you’re married filing jointly, new for 2021, gone for 2022,” Steber said.

If you received unemployment benefits last year, remember you’ll have to pay taxes on those. Steber says to look for the 1099 G form.

“If you’re an employee and you have a side gig, which millions do, you probably then still do get the home office deduction,” Steber said.

There’s also the child tax credit. Many people will get the rest of your money when you officially file.