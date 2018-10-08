Stretch Your Dollar: Applying for 'FAFSA'
(WTNH) - October is here which means college-bound students can apply for 'FAFSA'. And this year, the free application for federal student aid is going mobile, making the process easier than ever.
Applying for financial aid just got easier. For the first time ever, college hopefuls can fill out the FAFSAs on a mobile app.
According to the National College Access Network, only 61-percent of high school students apply, leaving more than $24-billion in state and federal aid on the table.
This year, the education department is making the process a lot smoother. The form is now available through the brand new "My-Student-Aid" app.
The FAFSA website is also sporting a new "mobile-friendly" design that's easier to use on a smartphone or tablet.
But here's one thing that hasn't changed: the number of questions. You can still expect to answer all 100 of them!
However, the Department of Education says it has arranged them differently to help you navigate through the website.
Assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis so, experts recommend you submit the form as early as possible.
They also say the changes will likely encourage students to fill out the form themselves instead of asking their parents.
Current and prospective college students have until the last day of the academic year to submit their FAFSA.
Deadlines vary depending on your state and college deadlines. Experts recommend you do your research to make sure you submit the FAFSA on time.
