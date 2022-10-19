(WTNH) — The website to apply for federal student loan forgiveness is officially live.

This website has had 43 million Americans at the edges of their seats for months now. The site will help people apply for federal student loan forgiveness, and President Biden said nearly eight million borrowers took advantage of the ‘soft launch’ of the site over the weekend.

If you want a shot at the deal, visit studentaid.gov to see if you qualify.

Here are a few dates you should keep in mind:

Officials advise you to apply before this date, as it will ensure you receive your loan discharge before regular payments resume and interest begin accruing again on for anyone who hasn’t been approved yet. December 31, 2023: This is the last day to apply for federal student loan forgiveness.

Borrowers will likely see forgiveness applied to their loan balances within four to six weeks after completing the application. Some applicants could see up to $20,000 forgiven.

Click here to fill out your application.