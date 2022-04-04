NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – From gardening tools to snowblowers, car accessories, and more. April is a great time to save.

With a new month comes new deals. April is a great time for some spring saves, which come to us from Clark.com.

Lawn and gardening supplies are a big one. Some home improvement stores are giving a taste of spring Black Friday events. Places like the Home Depot and Lowes are offering deep discounts on landscaping products.

Look for the savings to get started around April 7.

Snowblower deals are also happening right now. As we say goodbye to winter, those end-of-season clearance deals are hot. Hopefully, we can put those snow blowers or shovels away until next winter.

Car maintenance supplies are also on sale right now. April marks National Car Care Month, so be on the lookout for sales on parts and accessories from major automotive supply stores.

Mark your calendars. The National Park Service is offering free admission to sites that normally charge an entrance fee on April 16, which marks the first day of National Park Week.

Finally, Earth Day is April 22. You might not associate the day with saving money, but there are some big savings to be had. Big box office supply stores in the past have offered free paper shredding. Staples has previously offered a coupon if you brought in select electronics for recycling, so stay tuned and look for some extra savings.