(WTNH) — Many of us are doing our holiday shopping online these days; it's convenient and easy, but doing so makes us more susceptible to online scammers trying to steal our personal information.

We’re Stretching Your Dollar with tips to identify and avoid these scams.

This year, scams are at an all-time high, and experts say they’re more sophisticated than ever.

“I think in years past, you had a person sitting in their parents’ basement, maybe with a hoodie,” Tami Hudson, EVP and Cybersecurity Client Officer of Wells Fargo said. “Things have changed dramatically. It is an organized crime.”

Social media is a gold mine for scammers, so beware of ads containing suspicious links.



“Go to that website of that retailer, that bank, that business that you want to do business with,” Hudson said. “Pick up the phone and call the number on that website. Ensure that it is that website.”

Check websites for misspellings and poor grammar, and look out for fraudsters posing as banks or retailers, claiming your order didn’t go through.

“Keep in mind that no financial institution will call and ask you for your credentials,” Hudson said. “No financial institution or store to ask you for your username, your password. They’re not going to ask you to transfer data or transfer money into different accounts.”

And always trust your gut. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.