Stretch Your Dollar: Avoiding online schemes on Cyber Monday

The busy shopping weekend continues on Cyber Monday. We are stretching your dollar with how to protect your money shopping online.

Luke Frey with the Connecticut Better Business Bureau offers tips so you’re not the next to fall victim to an online scheme. He says first and foremost, make sure you’re careful with ads that pop up for you that offers the lowest prices.

“You will be served ads everywhere. What these fake sites do is serve you with an ad for a product you’ve been trying to buy at a price that is unbeatable. So you click through and order it without thinking twice and it could be a fake site, that looks like target and it’s not. So always checking that URL to make sure it’s Target.com or ‘that site dot com,'” Frey says.

Checking the URL to ensure you’re shopping the correct site is just the beginning. Also look for the ‘https’ before putting in your credit card information. This tells you if you’re shopping a secured site.

Look for reviews of the site you are shopping so you know if people have run into problems. You can cross-check the site with the BBB.

Lastly, beware of return policies. Sometimes when you return online orders, you may be hit with a restocking fee or you may have to pay the shipping to send it back.