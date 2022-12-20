(WTNH) — With a surge in online shopping this time of year, you want to make sure you receive all your packages as expected.

You’re likely planning to shell out a pretty penny this holiday season, from inflation on items to the shipping costs, the last thing you want is to have someone else swipe your gifts before you can get them inside.

A report by CCTV Camera World finds that porch piracy is likely to surge this year with more people shopping online. So what can you do?

News 8 has a few tips and tricks to help you out. First, enable tracking and text alerts. Most carriers, including Amazon, UPS, and FedEx, will text you when your package has been delivered. Turn this feature on and collect your packages as soon as possible.

Next, install home security cameras as they can serve as a deterrent and have successfully identified porch pirates in the act.

You can also invest in a porch lockbox, or control your shipping location. If you know you’re not going to be home to accept a package, try having it shipped to work, an Amazon locker, or pick it up in-store.

Finally, ask for non-descript packaging. A package that says where it’s from is likely to pique the interest of a porch pirate, so ask the merchant if they can ship in a non-identifiable box.

These are just a few tips to keep in mind this year, as millions of packages get stolen from homes a year.