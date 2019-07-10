Stretch Your Dollar: Avoiding summer travel scams

(WTNH) — If that summer vacation deal looks too good to be true, it probably is. News 8 is stretching your dollar with who’s falling victim and how you can protect yourself.

Close to 20% of people say they have been scammed or nearly scammed when booking a vacation online. That’s one of the findings from a survey by computer security company McAfee.

About a third of those scammed say they lost between $1,000 and $3,000. McAfee says travelers searching for bargains to Mexico’s Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta are among those targeted by hackers. Right behind those destinations was Amsterdam and Venice.

So, how do you protect yourself from falling victim to a travel scam? McAfee recommends you only access websites verified as being safe by your security software and make sure you stick to trusted travel platforms to not only research your trip, but also when you go to pay for it.

After you’ve successfully and safely booked that trip, make sure you stay vigilant about your cyber security while traveling.

Know that if you connect to public WiFi in airports and hotels, you could potentially be putting sensitive business information as risk.

Following these basic cyber security tips can help you have a safe trip and save you money in the long run.

